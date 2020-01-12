Can you help find a missing woman from Havant?

Carlie Murphy, 37, was last seen around 4pm on Wednesday (January 8) after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

She is unwell and has not been in contact with family since then, which is unlike her, and they are understandably concerned for her welfare.

Carlie is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall and with short brown hair. She also has wording tattooed on both arms.

When she was last seen, she was wearing navy bottoms and a white top.

We believe she has returned to the Havant area.

Have you seen anyone matching her description? Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44200013608.