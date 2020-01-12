The A24/A25 cockerel Roundabout Dorking Heading North from Horsham is currently blocked with officers attending from Surrey Roads Policing.
A closure has been put in place whilst officers deal with a HGV that has travelled over the roundabout.
It is currently unclear how the driver error took place on the busy roundabout
Surrey police have been approached for comment.
At the 3rd exit go over the roundabout in Dorking
The A24/A25 cockerel Roundabout Dorking Heading North from Horsham is currently blocked with officers attending from Surrey Roads Policing.