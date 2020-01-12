Arson investigation launched after tractor and barn are torched

Police have launched an arson investigation after a farmyard in Crockenhill village was targeted by individuals who set alight a tractor and a barn containing livestock and horses on Friday evening.

Due to the swift response of fire fighters in tackling the blaze they managed to extinguish the flames in the barn before any animals lives were taken. The farm are now counting the costs due vast amount of the yard was destroyed.

Police and forensics have been to the scene and are investigating this as a serious crime. CCTV is in the process of being downloaded and handed over to the Police.

Devastated owners of the farm are appealing to villagers and the wider community to contact the Police with any

Information that may help and assist officers investigating the mindless attack