A post mortem has taken place on the victim of a murder in Didcot.

At 3.46am on Thursday (9/1), three men were injured during an altercation in Mendip Heights.

One of the men, aged in his forties, sustained multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but sadly was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem was carried out on the victim today and concluded that the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

The two other victims, both men, one in his twenties and another in his thirties, were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Three males arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Friday night (10/1) remain in police custody at this time. They are an 18-year-old man from Didcot, a 19-year-old man from Oxford, an 18-year-old man from Bicester.

A 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been released without charge.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, said: “We continue to work diligently to find out what happened in Mendip Heights in the early hours of Thursday.

“I want to reassure the community that are enquiries have not shown any link to any other incidents.

“I would like to reiterate my appeal to anyone who has any information to contact the force as soon as possible. You visit our Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H219A79-PO1 or call 101.