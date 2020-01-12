Broadfield Barton shops in Crawley remains under police guard and cordon following a stabbing attack earlier this evening.

One person has been attacked and stabbed with a knife police have confirmed and an investigation has been launched. Officers were called after the person who was attacked managed to stagger away. He has since been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is understood to be serious but stable.

A large strip of shopping area remains cordoned off with patches of blood from the attack clearly visible.

Police forensic teams are expected at the crime scene later this evening.

More to follow