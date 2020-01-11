Woman driver arrested after serious collins in Strood

Witnesses are being sought after a woman suffered serious injuries following a collision near Strood.

A grey Citroen C4 Picasso car was travelling along the A228 Sundridge Hill towards Cuxton when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who was pushing a bicycle at the time.

The collision took place at around 3.35pm on Friday 10 January 2020.

A woman was airlifted to a London hospital with injuries and remains in a serious condition.

A 43-year-old woman from Rochester was arrested in connection with the collision and released under investigation.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling along that road and has dashcam footage to call their appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected] quoting SM/FM/003/20.