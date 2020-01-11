Woody Springs into action as Mum and baby are pulled from Maidstone blazing flat

Emergency services were called in the early hours to a property fire that had spread to an upstairs flat in Maidstone.

Four fire engines an aerial ladder and 16 firefighters and three officers were called to battle blaze in Maidstone early on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in the downstairs flat and rapidly spread to a second property and the roof.

Officers from Kent Police, a Hazardous area response team and an ambulance from South East Coast ambulance service also attended the blaze in Bell Road that broke out 3am.

A number of fighters in breathing apparatus tackled the blazes using a number of hose reels and jets and CAFS.

An aerial ladder was used to help with cutting away on the roof that also also been left badly damaged.

A mum who escaped from the upstairs property has revealed her pet dog a springer aptly named “Woody” quite possibly saved her and her babies lives after the blaze spread to her property.

Speaking from the devesting scene as fire crews continued into daybreak ripping back and removing tiles and using a hose reel to extinguish hot spots The mum who asked not to be named said ” I’m still coming to terms with it. It’s all a bit of a daze. I was half a sleep and the dog came in and I could smell the smoke.

The fire and the flames were in my property. I know I had to get out and get my baby out. I don’t know how badly damaged my belongings are or the babies stuff is. We haven’t been able to get in and have a look.

A neighbour who asked not to be named made claim that the couple who also has young baby who’s flat the blaze started in said they had started on purpose so they could get a move from the area after a number of disputes with others.

A joint investigation has been launched by Kent fire and rescue and Kent police into the cause of the blaze that has left two properties very badly damaged by fire causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.