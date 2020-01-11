Two arrested for Gillingham murder

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directive investigating the murder of a man in Gillingham have made two arrests.

At around 1pm on Friday 20 December 2019 a 35-year-old man from Gillingham suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident in Fox Street.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Barking, London, in the early hours of Saturday 11 January 2020 on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 40s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both were travelling to France at the time they were stopped by officers.

They were taken into custody to a Kent Police station.

Anyone who has information, who has not yet been in contact with officers regarding this incident, should call 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/242350/19.