Mum baby and dog pulled from Maidstone blazing flat

Emergency services were called in the early hours to a property fire that had spread to an upstairs flat in Maidstone.

Four fire engines an aerial ladder and 16 firefighters and three officers were called to battle blaze in Maidstone early on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in downstairs flat on rapidly spread to a second property and the roof.

A mum has spoke on how her pet dog quite possibly saved her and her babies lives after the blaze spread to her property. I’m still coming to terms with it. It’s a bit of a daze. I was half a sleep and the dog came in and I could smell the smoke.

The fire and the flames were in my property. I don’t know how badly damaged my belongings or the babies stuff is. We haven’t been able to get in and have a look.

A joint investigation has been launched by Kent fire and rescue and Kent police into the cause of the blaze that has left two properties very badly damaged by fire causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.