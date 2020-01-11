Lorry driver in suspected heart attack drama was three times drive limit

The driver of this lorry was reported originally as being in cardiac arrest having fallen out if his cab and ending up lay in Lane one of the M6 northbound at Junction 2.

On police arrival the M6 motorway was temporarily closed whilst numerous ambulance resources attended the male. It quickly became clear he wasn’t in cardiac arrest. He was actually so drunk he couldn’t stand up. Absolutely beggars belief. He is now in police custody after blowing three times the legal limit.

The driver now remains in custody to go before court on Monday.