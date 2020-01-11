London Theatre evacuated after suspicious find

Tonight’s performance of Magic Goes wrong has been cancelled, due to circumstances beyond our control say the promoters after the London theatre that was due to host the performance was evacuated.



Specialist search dogs have been called in to assist officers already at the scene.

The area remain under police lockdown whilst major search is carried out by officers from the Met Police.



Dinner’s from Bella Italia on the Strand have also been evacuated following the found at Vaudeville Theatre

A police spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at approximately 7.20pm on Saturday, 11 January to reports of a suspicious item in commercial premises on The Strand.

‘Officers attended and the building was evacuated as a precaution. A number of local roads were also closed to traffic. ‘The item has been found to be non-suspicious and cordons are in the process of being lifted.’