A1 closed northbound after life changing collision involving motorbike rider

The A1(M) in Hertfordshire is closed northbound between J6 (Welwyn, Welwyn Garden City A1000) and J7 (Stevenage A602) due to a serious collision involving a motorcycle. Hertfordshire Police are on scene. 1 lane (of 2) is also closed on the southbound carriageway.

The northbound is likely to remain closed throughout the afternoon to allow for Police collision investigations and recovery to take place.

A diversion is available around the northbound closure. Traffic exiting the motorway at J6 should follow the route marked with a black circle symbol on local road signs. Exit at J6 and take the B197 and then A1000 towards Welwyn. At J6 north roundabout take 3rd exit on to B197 north. Continue through Woolmer Green and Knebworth to Stevenage. At roundabout with A607 take the 1st exit. Head west on A607 to J7 of A1(M).

Police have advised road users to allow additional time for their journey and consider alternative routes, if possible.