Former bent Met police officer convicted of fraud escapes jail term

A former police officer has been sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for two years, after he was convicted of fraud

This follows an investigation by the MPS Directorate of Professional Standards.

Richard Williams, 39, formerly based at Barking and Dagenham, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on 25 November and was found guilty after a trial of seven counts of fraud by false representation forgery. He was sentenced at the same court on Friday, 10 January.

These charges relate to forged medical fitness for work certificates submitted by Richard Williams to the MPS between March 2015 and September 2017.

PC Williams resigned from the MPS on 28 February 2019 and is no longer a serving officer.