Shooting probe launched after man attacked in Enfield

An investigation has been launched into the shooting of a man in Enfield.

Police were alerted after a man with gunshot wounds attended a north London hospital at 23.40hrs on Thursday, 9 January.

It is believed the victim was in a car being driven along Addison Road past three men when the shooting took place. One of the men shot at the vehicle at least three times.

The victim remains in hospital, where his condition has been confirmed as non-life threatening.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is being led by Trident detectives within Specialist Crime.

Anyone with information is urged to police on 101, quoting CAD8518/09JA