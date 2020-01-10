A road in Gillingham was put under armed Police lock down in the early hours of this morning in Kent

Resident where told to get back into their property as they tried to leave for work as gun slaying officers stormed a property on Richmond Road.

A police source revealed that it was not a pre planned raid and the job was a response related job.

Officers with MP5’s wearing full face masks could be seen at the property just after 5.30am on Friday other officers had a batten gun and glocks.

Shocked residents who have spoken out revealed the scene was like something out of the Bronx. I have never seen anything like it. The road is normally full of student so we have all been left wondering what has gone on.

The incident unfolded at a property across the road from Burnt Oak School on the road just after 4.30am.

Staff trying to access the school to open up for the early arriving teachers were told to stay back and they may not be able to access the school. One worker said that he has to ring around all the staff to make the aware of what was going on.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Kent Police was called at 4.25am on 10 January 2020 and the details of the report required the deployment of armed officers to a property in Richmond Road, Gillingham.

Officers were at the scene at 5am and one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Firearms officers have now been stood down but police remain at the scene. There is no danger to the public.

In a further Statement from Kent Police the spokesman revealed that a man had been arrested

Armed officers attended due to concern for a person at the property and that there may be a weapon.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody. Officers remain at the scene making enquiries.