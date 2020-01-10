Parcel scammer who targeted pensioner in Medway remanded

Suspected Maidstone fraudster charged over parcel scam

A suspected fraudster alleged to have scammed a pensioner at his home in Maidstone has been arrested and charged.

At around 11am on 3 January 2020 a woman knocked on the door of a property in Buckland Road, where a man aged in his 80s answered. It is reported the victim handed over more than £100, after being told money was owed in connection with a parcel delivery.

On Wednesday 8 January officers arrested Kathleen Perry, aged 54, of Acorn Place, Maidstone. She was later charged with fraud by false representation and remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court, on 10 January.