Multiple staff stabbed at HMP Bristol

Multiple Prison staff have been stabbed and slashed today at HMP Bristol.

The staff were attacked by prisoner who is on trial for serious assaults on staff at HMP Long Lartin and HMP Hewell has been on the wing for sometimes despite every member of staff in the prison feeling uncomfortable with it. Due to threats to kill officers it was decided that he would be moved to the segregation today.

Despite staff calling for PPE to be used the governor decided that as he hasnt actually done anything yet it was not needed.

When staff went to move him he grabbed two weapons and went on a rampage.

Multple staff with punture wounds and slashes.

One member of staff left unconcious and the prisoner attempted to drag him in to kill him. All staff now in hospital.

More to follow