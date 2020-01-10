Mass haul of cannabis plants seized in Dartford

Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Dartford

More than 300 cannabis plants have been seized from a warehouse in Dartford. Kent Police was called at around 6am on Wednesday 8 January 2020 to reports of a break-in at a business unit in Waldeck Road. Officers attended the scene where a cannabis cultivation was discovered inside the premises.

Following enquiries, a 48-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both from Woolwich, were arrested and later released under investigation. A further suspect, a 24-year-old man from London, was arrested on Thursday 9 January. He was released on bail until 3 February as enquiries continue.

