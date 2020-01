Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire at a waste recycling plant on Chequers Lane in Dagenham.

The fire is affecting around 20 tonnes of household waste inside a barn.

The Brigade was called at 12.22am. Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham, Ilford and Wennington fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.