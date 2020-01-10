Fatal collision on Ann Summers roundabout

The A22 in Warlingham is CLOSED between the roundabout junction with the B270 and the Ann Summers roundabout.

Officers are dealing with a fatal collision and urge any witnesses to contact them.

Police were called at 10:11pm on Thursday 9 January to the A22 Godstone Road at the junction with Hillside Road. A pedestrian was found seriously injured. Sadly the pedestrian, a 30 year-old man from Warlingham, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Road closures are expected to be in place overnight to allow a thorough investigation to take place.

PC Gemma Morgan said: “While there was not a vehicle at the scene, we are investigating whether this could have been a fail to stop collision. Did you see a vehicle driving erratically in the area, or a vehicle which may have damage consistent with being involved in this collision? Please contact us as soon as possible”.

Anyone with information or Dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting PR/ 45200003550.