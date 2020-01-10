Burglary investigators are appealing for information after high value watches were stolen from a home in Ashford.

An address in Quantock Drive is reported to have been targeted between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday 8 January 2020.

Items stolen include a silver and gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch and a Gucci watch with a gold strap and black dial.

A quantity of jewellery is also reported to have been stolen.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who believes they witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Quantock Drive and Malvern Road area on the afternoon of 8 January. Anyone with privately held CCTV covering the area is also asked to get in contact.

Additionally, detectives are keen to hear from individuals who may have since been offered high value watches and jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/5311/20.