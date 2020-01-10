Bournemouth University in Police lock down

#Bournemouth University is currently on lockdown. Everyone’s been told to stay inside. Police have yet to give details of exactly what’s happened.

Officers from Dorset Police armed response are among the emergency services seen at the Talbot Campus this afternoon. A man has also been seen covered in blood he is currently being treated by Rapid response Paramedics and further ambulance has also been summonsed to the area. The incident started to unfold around 3pm on Friday afternoon.

An asset from the National Police air support has also been sent to the unfolding incident.The campus was put on lockdown, and no one was able to get in or out of any of the university buildings,” he said. It’s understood that the man with a knife covered in blood was seen on the campus. Trying to get into the building.

A spokesman for the uni said :There is currently a police operation underway at Talbot Campus. We will provide more information when we have it but would ask you to avoid speculation at this time.

Dorset Police have been approached for comment