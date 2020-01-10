Body of Missing Firefighter Anthony Knott found in Newhaven

A body believed to be missing firefighter Anthony Knott, 33, has been found near the water’s edge in Newhaven, Sussex Police said.

Anthony, 33, was last seen on December 20 at around 5pm while on a pub crawl with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade in Lewes.

Sussex Police along with Newhaven Coastguard and Newhaven RNLI Lifeboat have recovered a body in #Newhaven just north of the bridge

A member of the public alerted police at 9.41am on Friday (January 10) to the body of a man in the water at Denton Island.

Sadly, police believe the body to be that of missing 33-year-old Anthony Knott from Orpington.

Detective Inspector Mark Rosser said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Anthony at this difficult time. We too are saddened by this update and would ask the public and media to respect the families’ privacy at this time.

“We would like to thank the public for their tremendous support with our investigation into the disappearance of Anthony, along with our partner agencies and volunteers who assisted with the search.”

A spokesman for the force said that Anthony family had been informed and specialist officers are working with the family