Armed shakedown in Gillingham

A road in Gillingham was put under armed Police lock in the early hours of this morning in Kent

Resident were told to get back into their property as they tried to leave for work as gun slaying officers stormed a property on Richmond Road.

A police source revealed that it was not a pre planned raid and the job was a response related job.



Officers with MP5 wearing full face masked could be seen at the property just after 5.30am on Friday other others had a batten gun and glocks.

Shocks residents who have spoken out revealed the scene was it something out of the Bronx. I have never seen anything like. The road is normally full of student so we have all be left wondering what has gone on.

The incident unfolded at a property across the road from Burnt Oak School on the road.

Staff trying to access the school to open up for the early arriving teachers were told to stay back and they may not be able to access the school. One worker said that he has to ring around all the staff to make the aware of what was going on.