A Kent teenager who is facing right-wing terrorism offences has a appeared in court.

George Fowle, 19, of of Lucas Road was arrested on June 18 at London Heathrow Airport.

He is charged with two counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

Mr Fowle appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 6 the case was adjourned