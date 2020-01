Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Newham have arrested and charged a man.

Michael Hyde, 28 of Mistletoe Court, Old Town, Swindon, has been charged with the murder of Leshawn Williams.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 10 January.

Leshawn, 29, was pronounced dead shortly after 2am on 21 December after police were called to reports of a man stabbed in Hanameel Street, E16.