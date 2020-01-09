Terror probe launched in High security prison in Cambridgeshire

Counter terror police are investigating a terror attack that took place inside one of the country’s most secure prisons.

Five prison officers at HMP Whitemoor were injured by a convicted terrorist and a muslim convert prisoner after they were stabbed with bladed weapon made from a toothbrush and razor blades. Both the attackers were also wearing fake suicide vests.

A prison service spokesman said: “The incident was quickly resolved by our brave staff and our thoughts are with the injured officers at this time.