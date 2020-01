Police are working at the scene of a stabbing at 4.13pm in #Chingford Road #E4. An 18 year old man was stabbed in the leg his condition is critical. Officers from the Met’s CID are investigating, no arrest have been as yet.

Any witnesses pls call 101 ref 4994/9JAN or provide anonymous via crimestoppers-uk.org.

A Section 60 order has been authorised for the borough of #WalthamForest until 5am on Friday.