Scum bag jailed after smashing bottle and making his ex partner drink urine

A man who controlled, degraded and emotional and physical abused his former partner was jailed for four years at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday 7 January.

Steven Thiara, age 40, of Lingfield Road, Stevenage, was convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) assault on Tuesday 17 December.

Detective Inspector Sarah Corr from the Domestic Abuse Investigation & Safeguarding Unit said: “This was a high risk domestic abuse case. Thiara formed an intimate relationship with his victim and moved her in to his Stevenage home in April last year. On 6 June 2019 police received a call from his father, reporting a disturbance between Thiara and his victim. Attending officers were shocked by the condition in which they found the victim. She had severe facial injuries, her hair had been roughly chopped and she had cuts, scratches and heavy bruising to her arms.”

She explained: “Thiara held his victim virtually captive within his address for approximately eight weeks during which time he subjected his victim to verbal and physical abuse. He used a bottle, a belt and a TV remote control to repeatedly beat her. He degraded her by forcing her to drink his urine and eat food that he had urinated on. He cut her long hair with scissors, stating he wanted to make her bald”.

She said: “Thiara tormented, violated and hurt his victim both physically and emotionally. Despite living in fear and being reduced to an inhumane existence for almost two months, she found the courage to reveal her controlling and coercive relationship. She has since been fully supported by specially trained officers and she is starting to rebuild her life. Thiara will be locked up for a long time where he will have time to reflect on his vulgar actions and he will not be able to subject other women to his sickening ways.”

She added: “For those who are suffering from domestic abuse, there is help and support available. Your report will be taken seriously and you will be listened to.”

Thiara was found not guilty of false imprisonment and numerous counts of rape and sexual assault.

Coercive or controlling behaviour is defined as any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are or have been intimate partners or family members, regardless of gender or sexuality. This can encompass, but is not limited to, the following types of abuse: psychological, physical, sexual, financial and emotional.

Clare’s Law gives people a right to know or a right to ask police whether a partner has a violent past. If you live in Hertfordshire you can apply online at socsi.in/b2XoU.