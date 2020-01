A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a young man in Newhaven on Monday evening (6 January).

Oliver Wells, aged 18, known as Ollie, died after a stabbing incident in Elphick Road at the junction with Ship Street in Newhaven, at 11.30pm on Monday.

The 16-year-old will appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (9 January).