Mendip Heights thrown into Police lockdown following serious incident

Police are dealing with a serious incident in the Mendip Heights area of Didcot.

Officers are on scene and have thrown the area into total lockdown. Many residents have reported being unable to leave their homes for work as the area is full of police lockdown with reports of ten police vehicle that arrived in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Scene of crime officers have also been called to assist major crime officers.

One resident who lives close by said he had been out for an early morning jog and saw officers arriving. Police aren’t saying much apart from an incident has taken place. A further neighbour in the road has made claim that there has been a fatal stabbing at one of the properties.

He also said that he had heard a number of gunshots.

Thames Valley police have been approached for comment and said they will provide further information as soon as we are able.