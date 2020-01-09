Manhunt launched for Steven Anderson wanted for rape kidnapping and false imprisonment

Police are looking for Steven Anderson who we want to speak to in connection with an investigation into allegations of rape, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

The 33 year-old, who also goes by the name Ash Anderson, is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall, of average build with short, shaved hair and a slight beard.

He is known to have links to the #Hackney area of #London.

We want to speak to him in relation to offences reported to us on Friday 3 January and reported to have happened in #Jaywick.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.