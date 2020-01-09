Manhunt after Pensioner is left with facial injures after street attack in Hammersmith

Detectives are releasing an image of a man they wish to speak to and are appealing for information following an assault in Hammersmith and Fulham that left an elderly man with facial injuries.

At around 6:30pm on Wednesday, 14 August 2019 the victim, a 71-year-old man, was leaving a Tesco store on Fulham Road, SW6. He had a brief verbal exchange with another man who then followed him down the road.

The victim turned to face the man, who punched him in the face without warning. The suspect then fled.

The man was taken to hospital where he was found to have sustained a broken cheekbone and eye socket.

There have been no arrests.

Detective Constable Jack Emly, from the Central West Command Unit, said: “We urge anyone who recognises this man to contact us. The victim sustained serious facial injuries and is still suffering from the emotional effects of this assault to this day.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 6023275/19, or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111/ crimestoppers-uk.org’