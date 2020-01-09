Man stabbed to death Two fighting for life on Mendip Heights as Estate remains in lockdown

A man has been brutally stabbed to death on a Didcot Estate andtwo others have been left fighting for their lives in the overnight incident.

Police were called to a property on the Mendip Heights in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers thew then area into total lockdown.

Many residents still five hours on have reported being unable to leave their homes for work as the area is full of police.

One shocked resident said ten police vehicle arrived in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Scene of crime officers have also been called to assist major crime officers.

One resident who lives close by said he had been out for an early morning jog and saw officers arriving. Police aren’t saying much apart from an incident has taken place. A further neighbour in the road has made claim that there has been a fatal stabbing at one of the properties.

He also said that he had heard a number of gunshots.

At 3.46am today officers were called to Mendip Heights in Didcot to reports of an altercation involving a group of men.

Three men were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Sadly one of the men, aged in his forties was later pronounced dead and a murder investigation was launched. The victim received multiple stab wounds. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The two other victims, one man in his twenties and another man in his thirties, are in serious but stable conditions in hospital.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik said: “This is a tragic incident in which a person has lost their life after being attacked with a knife.

“This murder will shock the local community, but I want to reassure residents that we are carrying out a thorough investigation and we are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Mendip Heights is currently closed as we carrying out vital forensic examinations at the scene and conduct house to house enquiries in the area. I would like to thank residents for their ongoing cooperation and patience.

“I am appealing to the public to come forward and help our investigation. If you have any information about this incident and haven’t already spoken to the police please leave your information on our website, call 101 or speak to an officers at the scene. Please quote investigation reference number 107 (9/1).

“If you have any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage, or have heard something about the incident, even if you think it is speculation then we want to hear from you.

“We will provide updates regarding our murder investigation when we have them.”What