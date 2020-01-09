Fire crews tackle oven ablaze in Maidstone

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Luddenham Close, Maidstone, to reports of an oven alight. Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put the fire out, which was fortunately contained to the oven. A high pressure fan was used to clear the property of smoke. The occupants were outside on arrival and there were no reported injuries. Following this fire, crews are advising Kent residents to keep ovens clean and grease free to reduce the chance of a fire starting, and also to use a timer so that food cooking in the oven isn’t forgotten about and left to burn.