Fatal hit and run driver who mowed and killed a man out buying groceries for a friend’s funeral is jailed

A motorist who mounted the pavement and ran over and killed a pedestrian who was buying groceries for a friend’s funeral has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

Mohammed Muttaqabbir Miah, 26 of Camden was sentenced to a total of five years’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, 9 January. He was also disqualified from driving for four years.

He was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the same court on 2 December 2019 following a trial.

The incident happened just two weeks to the day after Miah passed his driving test.

Police were called at approximately 12:40hrs on 29 September 2018 to reports of a pedestrian struck by a car which had mounted the pavement in Quex Road, NW6.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene. The pedestrian – 60-year-old Diah Hamed Al-Safar – was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The car did not stop at the scene but was located nearby.

As a result of initial reports to police, Miah, who was driving the car, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Following an investigation by the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, it was established that the collision was not a deliberate act.

Miah was bailed pending further enquiries. He was charged on 2 May 2019.

Detective Constable Sid Acharya, the investigating officer from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “On 29 September 2018, Miah drove his car dangerously which led to the death of Mr Al-Safar. His actions on that day have left a family with the loss of a caring and devoted son, husband, father and friend.

“On the day of the collision Mr Al-Safar was going about his daily business and standing on the pavement near a fruit and veg stall. Little did he know, that without any warning, the car driven by Miah would mount the pavement and collide with him.

“It was a busy time of the day and luckily nobody else was killed or seriously injured by the collision or afterwards when Miah drove away from the scene dangerously. Miah had only passed his driving test within the two weeks of the day when the collision occurred and had been driving over the 20mph speed limit for the road.

“I hope this sentence sends out a message to new and experienced drivers that they need to maintain the standard of driving required for a licence and must drive on the road as competent drivers. Not doing so can lead to imprisonment if found guilty of a serious offence such as this.”

In a statement read to the court, Mr Al-Safar’s son, Ben Casey, said: “Since the day of the horrendous and inhumane act which was committed in September 2018, our lives have been filled with nothing but sadness and misery.

“The man whose life was unnecessarily and unfairly taken away was more than our father, he was the foundation of our lives. He was the sole carer for his disabled wife and a role model for his three children – the youngest of which was only eight years old at the time of the horrific incident. Following his death, all our lives have been negatively impacted and this will likely be the case for the time to come.

“Our father was an honest, hardworking man who was admired and loved by his family and friends. He worked hard to give his family the best he could and equipped them to be the best they could be.

“His support and love for his friends was endless. A prime example of this was the day of the incident. Our father was in fact at the fruit and veg stall buying groceries to help with funeral formalities for one of his friend’s brothers who had passed away just one day before. Little did he know, that the same friend would be attending his funeral less than a week later.

“The man who brought happiness and joy to all our lives has gone, but he has left us wonderful memories, though things will simply never be the same after him. We have been robbed of future memories, future happiness and joy and the feeling of being a complete family ever again.

“We want to remember our father not for the three days when he laid unconscious and disfigured in the hospital, but for the unconditional love and kindness he showed us for as long as we can remember.”