Concerns for High risk missing person from Fetcham

Police need your help to find missing 53 year-old James Thompson this evening.

James was last seen on The Glade in Fetcham this morning, where he had been staying, but has taken all of his belongings with him. He may have driven through the Beare Green area at around 1:45pm. His family have not heard from him.

James is described as:

White.

5ft 10ins tall.

Large build.

He has dark spikey hair and wears glasses.

He may be driving a black Saab 9-3 with a registration ending ZVM.

If you’ve seen James please call 101 quoting PR/ 45200003397.