A45 closed after pedestrian is hit by a car

The A45 in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions between the A428 and the A508 due to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car. Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police are in attendance, who will be carrying out full collision investigation works throughout the evening.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square symbol. Exit the A45 at the Queen Eleanor Roundabout. Take the 2nd exit onto the A608 northbound. Continue on this road until the junction with the A5123 (St John’s Street/Victoria Gardens). Turn left and continue on the A5123 (Victoria Promenade) eastbound until the roundabout with the A428. Turn right onto Bedford Road (A428) and then rejoin the A25 at Barnes Meadow Roundabout.

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow square symbol. Exit the A45 at Barnes Meadow Roundabout. Take the 2nd exit at the roundabout and join the A45 dedicated lane for vehicles travelling between Barnes Meadow and Brackmills, and continue until the Brackmills Roundabout. Take the 1st exit onto Caswell Road southbound and continue over the first two roundabouts. At the 3rd roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto Landimore Road. Continue westbound until the roundabout with Newport Pagnell Road roundabout. Join B526 and pass through 2 roundabouts and rejoin the A45 at the Queen Eleanor Road