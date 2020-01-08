Attempted armed Robbery in Otford

A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by our officers who are investigating a report of an attempted robbery in #Otford #Sevenoaks.

At around 11am on 23 December 2019, a van driver was making a delivery at an address in the High Street, when it is alleged a man attempted to steal his vehicle.

As the suspect started to drive off in the white Ford Transit, the victim got back into the van to prevent its theft and suffered a head injury on the dashboard when the vehicle suddenly came to a halt.

The suspect ran off on foot and is described as being white with short brown hair and wearing a black jacket, black woolly hat and black gloves.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Celia King said: ‘This was an opportunist crime that resulted in the victim suffering injuries when he tried to prevent the theft of his van.

‘As part of our enquiries, we are now able to issue a computer-generated image and would like to identify the man pictured.’

Anybody who believes they may recognise the man or who has information that may help the investigation should call us on 01622 604 100, quoting crime reference 46/243770/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org