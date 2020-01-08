Weapons and drugs seized after car searched in Tunbridge Wells

Weapons, drugs and cash have been seized after a motorist was searched and arrested in Tunbridge Wells.

On Tuesday 7 January 2020 officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team were in the London Road area, when they noticed what appeared to be an extendable baton in a parked car. A search of the vehicle and driver were carried out leading to the seizure of the baton, as well as quantities of suspected cocaine.

A nearby premises linked to the suspect was then also searched where further quantities of drugs were recovered, as well as almost £2,000 in cash and a lock knife.

Sadri Gega, aged 53, of no fixed address was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of criminal property (namely the money seized) and possession of an identity document with intent.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 8 January, where he was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 5 February.