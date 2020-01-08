Warrants executed across Kent and London for drug supply sees five people arrested

Following two days of activity last month (Wednesday, 18 and Thursday, 19 December, 2019), officers have executed a further 11 warrants at addresses in London and Kent as part of an ongoing operation to tackle the supply of drugs in London’s West End.

The warrants, executed this morning (Wednesday, 8 January) were part of Operation Dissemble. The warrants were executed at the following addresses and five people aged between 25 and 40-years old have been arrested:

Falconer Walk, Islington N7