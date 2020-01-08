Warrants executed across Kent and London for drug supply sees five people arrested

Following two days of activity last month (Wednesday, 18 and Thursday, 19 December, 2019), officers have executed a further 11 warrants at addresses in London and Kent as part of an ongoing operation to tackle the supply of drugs in London’s West End.
The warrants, executed this morning (Wednesday, 8 January) were part of Operation Dissemble. The warrants were executed at the following addresses and five people aged between 25 and 40-years old have been arrested:
Falconer Walk, Islington N7
Oldhill Street, London N16
Ascot Gardens Enfield EN3
Carterhatch Road, Enfield EN3
Holmwood Road, Enfield EN3
Sylvan Hill, Crystal Palace SE19
Park Avenue, Southall UB1
Cambridge Circus WC2H
Kingweston Close, Cricklewood NW2
Lawson Road, Enfield EN3
Severn Close, Tonbridge, Kent TN10
All those arrested have been taken into custody