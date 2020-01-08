Home » Warrants executed across Kent and London for drug supply sees five people arrested

Warrants executed across Kent and London for drug supply sees five people arrested

8th January 2020
Following two days of activity last month (Wednesday, 18 and Thursday, 19 December, 2019), officers have executed a further 11 warrants at addresses in London and Kent as part of an ongoing operation to tackle the supply of drugs in London’s West End.

The warrants, executed this morning (Wednesday, 8 January) were part of Operation Dissemble. The warrants were executed at the following addresses and five people aged between 25 and 40-years old have been arrested:

Falconer Walk, Islington N7

Oldhill Street, London N16

Ascot Gardens Enfield EN3

Carterhatch Road, Enfield EN3

Holmwood Road, Enfield EN3

Sylvan Hill, Crystal Palace SE19

Park Avenue, Southall UB1

Cambridge Circus WC2H

Kingweston Close, Cricklewood NW2

Lawson Road, Enfield EN3

Severn Close, Tonbridge, Kent TN10

All those arrested have been taken into custody

