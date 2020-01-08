Ukraine International Airlines says it is suspending flights to Tehran indefinitely after a Boeing 737 crash

Ukraine International Airlines says it is suspending flights to Tehran indefinitely after a Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off and it will do everything possible to find out the cause of the crash

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko says three British nationals were on board a Boeing 737 plane that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran and authorities are continuing their investigations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he has instructed prosecutors to open criminal proceedings after a Ukraine International Airlines flight with 176 people on board crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran

Ukraine Foreign Minster says on the crashed plane Wednesday, there were:

🇮🇷 82 Iranians

🇨🇦63 Canadians

🇺🇦11 Ukrainians

🇸🇪 10 Swedes

🇦🇫4 Afghans

🇩🇪 3 Germans

🇬🇧 3 British

Ukraine International Airlines will release full list of the passengers soon…