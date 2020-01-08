Terror suspect set for trail at the Old Bailey

A 25 year-old man charged with terrorism related offences is scheduled to next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 3 April for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

On 17 December 2019, Filip Golon Bedarczyk, 25, from Luton was charged with seven counts of possession of documents of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000; and one count of making or possession of explosive(s) under suspicious circumstances, contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substance Act.

Bedarczyk was remanded into custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 18 December. He then appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 3 January 2020.

A trial date has been set for 15 June.

This is not linked to the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall on 29 November.