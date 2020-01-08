Police pursuit involving helicopter in Orpington ends with arrests

Police officer gave chase to two men wearing balaclava on a stolen moped in Orpington this morning (Wednesday January 8th).

The bike was two up is understood to have jumped a red light and went flying off on the busy High street in Orpington at about 11am.

Six Marked, Two unmarked Police vehicles from the Met where involved in the pursuit. A request was made to the National Air support service who provided a helicopter due to the men not wearing helmets.

Following a short pursuit around the street of Orpington Two men were detained by officers after decamping from the bike and making off on foot in Knoll Road in the town.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.