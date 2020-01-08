Police appeal after Mercedes mows down pedestrian in Dartford

Witnesses are being sought following a serious collision in Dartford. A silver Mercedes car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Cotton Lane at around 6.45am on Wednesday 8 January 2020. A man in his 30s sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit attended the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle involved beforehand. They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch. Anyone who can help is encouraged to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/MW/002/20. Alternatively email [email protected]