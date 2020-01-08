M20 Smart motorway work CANCELLED for the rest of the week

Contractors carrying out the much-criticised “SMART” motorway work in the M20 say that overnight closures for the rest of the week have been CANCELLED.

A statement from Kier, the contractors doing the work for Highways England, said: “Please note that the closures of the M20 London bound and coastbound between junctions 4 and 6, have been cancelled for the rest of the week. We will now only be closing the London bound junction 5 entry slip.”

We approached Kier for an explanation but there was no response.

The work on the M20 to widen the motorway has caused delays, diversions and disruption for months. Coupled with the hated Operation Brock contraflow, the M20 has become accident and trouble hotspot.