Fire crews from Hampshire and Surrey fire and rescue services are currently dealing with a fire at a Car wash in the High Street, Aldershot.



Six appliances are in attendance together with two aerial appliances, crews from Rushmoor, Fleet, Basingstoke and Farnham are currently battling to stop the spread of a blaze that has ripped through a commercial property in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Resident are being advised to avoid the area whilst emergency crews tackle the blaze. A number of Jets and hose reels are being used to tackle the blaze.

Police have put in road closures around the effected area bringing a knock on effect for public transport that serves the area : Stagecoach 1Gold, 4 ,5 , 7, 17 ,18 ,19 . are unable to Serve Aldershot High Street due to closure. Other roads closed are A323 Wellington Avenue closed in both directions between the Naafi roundabout and Princes way.