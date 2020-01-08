Father of One killed by Lorry on Busy Peckham High street in south east London

” He might be dead but he is not gone” the words of Mary Bent the mother who lost her son after he killed by an HGV on the busy Peckham High Street in South East

Named by the family as Jason Bent father of one who was 48, died at the scene after being struck by a bulk HGV close to Burger King.

A number of people tried in vain to lift the lorry off Jason moments after the incident happened and he was talking but seriously hurt.

Family of the popular man who was very well known as a cheeky chap in the Peckham paid tribute to him from scene as Police spent most of Wednesday after examining the lorry that was from West Yorkshire.

He was a good man said his sister Teresa. He live with my mum and was on his way to the job centre for a job interview when he was hit. The police aren’t really tell us a lot at the moment they are still doing their investigations on how it happen. it’s all very raw and hasn’t sunk in.

Mary Bent Jason mother broke down at the scene and was supported by family members, Mary said he was a good boy, He left this morning and I called out from the window I called him back and said goodbye and told him to look after himself, It was as if I knew something was going to happen. He might be dead but he’ll never be gone

A spokesman for the Met Police said :We were called by LAS at 12:58hrs on 8 Jan to a collision in #PeckhamHighStreet #Southwark involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. We are working to inform next of kin. The lorry driver has not been arrested & is assisting police with their enquiries

Road closed both directions, motorists should use alternative routes where possible.

Any witnesses or those with dash cam footage are asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 3432/8 Jan.©UKNIP