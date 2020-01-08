A engineer working for Laing O’Rourke, has been named as one of the British victims that claimed the lives of 176 after a Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off in Tehran.

Saeed Tahmasebi and his new wife had recently got married in Iran and were travelling back to the UK to start their life together

Saeed who was a researcher PhD candidate at Imperial College London and a graduate of the universities of Surrey, Greenwich and Tehran, according to his Facebook profile.

Saeed and his new wife, were killed along with 174 others when the Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed after taking off in Tehranin on Wednesday morning.

Friends and neighbours have paid tribute to the “quiet, polite and lovely” man as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.