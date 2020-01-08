Police were called at 10:28am on Wednesday, 8 January to reports of a person in possession of a firearm on Chorleyood Crescent in Bromley.
Armed Police Officers attended and a woman has been arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. She has been taken into custody where she remains.
No trace of a firearm was found.
Enquiries continue.
Armed Police descend on to Orpington Road after woman brandishes a weapon
